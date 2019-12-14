Violent protests will only help BJP: Firhad Hakim

The ongoing violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in several parts of West Bengal will only help the BJP, West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said on December 14.

Hakim, the urban development minister said that such violent protests will not help the state but will only strengthen the hands of the BJP.

"It is our duty as citizens of the country to protect the Indian Constitution and not to indulge in lawlessness," he added.

The comments of Hakim, who is also Kolkata's mayor, came after violent protests across several places in West Bengal beside agitations in the state capital since December 13.

He said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already stated that protests are justified but should be carried out in a democratic manner, and not by blocking trains, vehicular movements or setting public property on fire.