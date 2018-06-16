App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Violence breaks out in MP's Shajapur; prohibitory orders clamped

According to eye-witnesses, the trouble started this afternoon when some people started hurling stones on the procession which was passing through the Nai Sadak area.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Violence broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur apparently after stones were pelted on a procession being carried out on Maharana Pratap Jayanti today, police said.

According to eye-witnesses, the trouble started this afternoon when some people started hurling stones on the procession which was passing through the Nai Sadak area. They also torched several vehicles and vandalised an electronic goods store, the police said

"Police resorted to lathicharge and lobbed tear gas shells to control the situation," the Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Kotwali, Padam Singh Baghel, told PTI.

After the violence, prohibitory orders were clamped in the town, he said.

He added that a strict vigil was being maintained in the area.
First Published on Jun 16, 2018 05:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh

