Vijay Mallya bankrupt, declares London High Court

The ruling will help the consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India to recover debt from loans given to Vijay Mallya’s now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines by seizing his India assets.

Moneycontrol News
July 26, 2021 / 08:57 PM IST
In a big win for Indian banks, the London High Court on July 26 declared fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya bankrupt, News18 reported.

The ruling will help the consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India to recover debt from loans given to Vijay Mallya’s now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines by seizing his India assets.

Mallya had reportedly tried appealing against the High Court verdict but was refused permission to do the same.

Earlier this year in May, a UK Court had upheld an application by a lender consortium led by the SBI to amend their bankruptcy petition in favour of waiving their security over Mallya’s assets in India.

Chief Insolvencies and Companies Court (ICC) Judge Michael Briggs had handed down his judgment in favour of the banks to declare there is no public policy that prevents a waiver of security rights, as argued by Mallya’s lawyers.

Vijay Mallya had fled India hours before banks had moved the Supreme Court seeking his detention. India has been engaged in efforts for his extradition since.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #London High Court #Vijay Mallya
first published: Jul 26, 2021 08:41 pm

