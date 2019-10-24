Versova Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Versova Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Versova is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Versova Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 38.9% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 39.95% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Bharati Hemant Lavekar won this seat by a margin of 26398 votes, which was 22.51% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 117288 votes.

Baldev Khosa won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 12030 votes. INC polled 100644 votes, 44.53% of the total votes polled.