Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath flags off 'Shobha Yatra'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today flagged off 'Shobha Yatra' here with over a dozen tableaus on religious and social themes taking part in the procession.

The chief minister will also participate in 'Narsingh Shobha Yatra' in Gulaharia area on Friday morning and also lead it from the Ghantaghar here.

Adityanath showered flowers on people and performed 'aarti" of Bhakt Prahlad and also greeted people on the occasion of Holi.

Adityanath said, “Holi is a festival of harmony and brotherhood and it can be achieved only when we come together against evils like corruption, dirt, crime and poverty.