App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 01, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath flags off 'Shobha Yatra'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today flagged off 'Shobha Yatra' here with over a dozen tableaus on religious and social themes taking part in the procession.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today flagged off 'Shobha Yatra' here with over a dozen tableaus on religious and social themes taking part in the procession.

The chief minister will also participate in 'Narsingh Shobha Yatra' in Gulaharia area on Friday morning and also lead it from the Ghantaghar here.

Adityanath showered flowers on people and performed 'aarti" of Bhakt Prahlad and also greeted people on the occasion of Holi.

Adityanath said, “Holi is a festival of harmony and brotherhood and it can be achieved only when we come together against evils like corruption, dirt, crime and poverty.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC