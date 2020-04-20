App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht passes away

Anand Bisht was undergoing treatment at the gastroenterology department of AIIMS in New Delhi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht passed away on April 20, an official said.

"Honourable CM's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said in a statement.

Bisht was undergoing treatment at the gastroenterology department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, news agency PTI has reported quoting sources at the hospital said.

He was admitted after his health deteriorated and his condition was critical, they said.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoled the death of Adityanath's father.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh

