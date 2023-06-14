Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission solicits views of public, religious organizations on UCC

Uniform Civil Code

The 22nd Law Commission of India on June 14 decided to solicit views and ideas of the public at large and recognized religious organizations about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The Law Commission of India is inter alia examining UCC, a reference sent by the Ministry of Law & Justice.

Initially, the 21st Law Commission of India examined UCC and solicited the views of all the stakeholders through its appeal along with a questionnaire in 2018. They received overwhelming responses.

The 21st Law Commission issued the consultation paper on “Reforms of Family Law” on August 31, 2018.

"Since more than three years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the said Consultation Paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various Court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject," according to a government press release.

Those who are interested and willing can present their views within a period of 30 days from the date of notice to the Law Commission.