UGC Cow Science Exam 2021 postponed, no alternate dates announced

The UGC Cow Science Exam 2021 has been postponed till further notice. A notification by the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA), a body under the animal husbandry ministry, said that this online exam and the mock test had been postponed.

"Please note that online Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Exam /Pratiyogita which was scheduled for 25th Feb 2021 including Mock Examination on 21st Feb 2021 has been postponed," said a statement on the RKA website.

RKA, a government body set up for cow welfare, did not announce any alternate dates for Cow Science Exam 2021.

No reason was given by RKA for the postponement. It is to be noted that RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria left office on February 22 after completing his two-year term.

Announced in January, RKA stated that Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Exam would be an online exam with 100 multi-choice questions in Hindi, English and 12 regional languages.

In fact, the University Grants Commission (UGC) also asked colleges to ensure that their students participated in the exam.

All examinees were to be given certificates and successful meritorious candidates were to be given prizes.