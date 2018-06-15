App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘UFO’ spotted over Modi’s residence Delhi: Officials say nothing threatening found

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. In September 2017, the Delhi Police control room received information about the sighting of a drone-like flying object around the Parliament area.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) was spotted hovering over the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi on June 7. The security personnel in the VIP area immediately conducted a search but nothing was found, putting all suspicions to rest.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Mr Deepak Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police and Delhi Police chief spokesperson confirmed the sighting of the UFO and said, “The sighting was reported but nothing threatening was found. More details cannot be shared keeping security reasons in mind.”

The report also quoted an unnamed officer who said that the sighting was reported by the Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel who reported it to the Prime Minister’s security unit of Delhi Police and the Delhi airport operations control centre, comprising of staff from the Air Force, Central Industrial Security Force and Delhi International Airport Ltd. Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) was immediately put on high alert and the information was instantly relayed to the Intelligence Bureau and National Security Guards.

However, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred. In September 2017, the Delhi Police control room received information about the sighting of a drone-like flying object around the Parliament area. The ATC’s radar did not capture anything, more so because it cannot capture small flying objects. In another incident, in the same month, a drone-like object was reported to be hovering above a hospital in a southern suburb of Delhi. The search led to no results either.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has submitted draft regulations for the use of drones in the country. The final guidelines will be drafted once the Directorate General of Civil Aviation receives a word from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Defence.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 02:07 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi

