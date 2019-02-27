App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Top security, intelligence officials meet at PMO

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, senior officials of the Indian Navy, Army and the Air Force and other security officials were holding a meeting to discuss the current security situation, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Top security and intelligence officials on Wednesday huddled into a meet at the prime minister's office in the wake of Pakistan Air Force jets violating the Indian airspace, sources said.

Earlier in the day, a PAF F-16 fighter jet was shot down by Indian air defence forces in Rajouri sector of Jammu region.

The aircraft was brought down in Jhangar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector.
