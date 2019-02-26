App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

This retaliatory action will be start of unlearning process for Pakistan: Sajad Gani Lone

The People's Conference chairman was reacting to the IAF air strikes in Pakistan in the wake of suicide car bombing attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama on 14 February that left 40 jawans dead.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

People's Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone on February 26 said the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force on terror camps in Pakistan will set a benchmark for deterrence and eventually end the cycle of violence.

"Pacifist to the core I am. But the reality as it stares in our faces is that this retaliatory action will actually be the start of the unlearning process for Pakistan. This will set the benchmark for deterrence. And eventually crowd out cycle of violence," Lone said in a tweet.

He was reacting to the IAF air strikes in Pakistan in the wake of suicide car bombing attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama on 14 February that left 40 jawans dead.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #CRPF jawans #IAF #India #Pulwama terror attack #surgical strike

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.