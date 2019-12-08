The Innovators | Dr Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai - Father of India's space programme

Born in an affluent industrialist family in Ahmedabad, Dr Sarabhai's achievements are a reflection of what Indian scientists are today doing at ISRO.
Chandrayaan-2, the second lunar exploration mission developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation, managed to captivate millions of hearts across the world.
Although the mission wasn’t 100 percent successful, it did highlight India’s achievements on the global stage. The mission was the third biggest for ISRO after Chandrayaan-1 and Mangalyaan.
But, do you know the person who gave life to ISRO? It’s Dr Vikram Dr Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, fondly remembered as the Father of India’s space programme.
Born in an affluent industrialist family in Ahmedabad, Sarabhai completed his matriculation from Gujarat College, Ahmedabad and moved to England for further studies at St John's College, University of Cambridge.
He returned to India around WW-II and joined IISc Bangalore, where he started his research in cosmic rays.
His achievements are a reflection of what Indian scientists are today doing at ISRO.Watch the video for an in-depth view into the life of the humble Dr Sarabhai.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.