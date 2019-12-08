App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 08, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Innovators | Dr Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai - Father of India's space programme

Born in an affluent industrialist family in Ahmedabad, Dr Sarabhai's achievements are a reflection of what Indian scientists are today doing at ISRO.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chandrayaan-2, the second lunar exploration mission developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation, managed to captivate millions of hearts across the world.

Although the mission wasn’t 100 percent successful, it did highlight India’s achievements on the global stage. The mission was the third biggest for ISRO after Chandrayaan-1 and Mangalyaan.

But, do you know the person who gave life to ISRO? It’s Dr Vikram Dr Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, fondly remembered as the Father of India’s space programme.

Close

Born in an affluent industrialist family in Ahmedabad, Sarabhai completed his matriculation from Gujarat College, Ahmedabad and moved to England for further studies at St John's College, University of Cambridge.

related news

He returned to India around WW-II and joined IISc Bangalore, where he started his research in cosmic rays.

His achievements are a reflection of what Indian scientists are today doing at ISRO.

Watch the video for an in-depth view into the life of the humble Dr Sarabhai.

First Published on Dec 8, 2019 11:11 am

tags #Chandrayaan-2 #ISRO #video

