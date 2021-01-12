MARKET NEWS

IIT Bombay's Techfest International Media Summit sees attendance from Pulitzer Prize winning journalists

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 06:26 PM IST

Indian Institute of Technology  Bombay's Techfest, one of India's largest Science & Technology Festival,  reach hosted the Techfest International Media Summit.

In this edition of the Techfest International Media Summit, the agendas were public confidence in the news media, Data-driven Journalism

as well as future careers in journalism.

The event was attended by a diverse panel. This includes Pulitzer Prize awardees Paul Pringle, Michael Braga, Farah Stockman and Essdras M Suarez.

It was also attended by eminent Indian journalists like Rajdeep Sardesai and Anant Goenka.

At the summit, the speakers shared their insights on a broad range of topics ranging from how technology has revolutionised journalism across the globe to the threats posed by the spread of fake news and eroding public confidence in news organisations.

IIT Mumbai's TechFest has a pan-India reach across 2500+ colleges and over 3 million followers on Facebook.
TAGS: #IIT Bombay
first published: Jan 12, 2021 06:25 pm

