App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 11:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court to hear Lalu Yadav's bail plea on April 10, asks CBI to file reply

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the CBI to file reply by April 9 and said Yadav's bail plea will be taken up for hearing next Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear on April 10 a plea of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking bail in three cases related to the multi-crore-rupee fodder scam, in which he has been convicted.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the CBI to file reply by April 9 and said Yadav's bail plea will be taken up for hearing next Wednesday.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, sought urgent listing of the bail plea saying notice has been issued in the matter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the agency needs to file reply in the matter.

"You (CBI) file the reply by April 9. We will take up the matter (Yadav's bail plea) on April 10, the bench said.

Prasad, currently lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, has challenged the January 10 verdict of the Jharkhand High Court dismissing his bail plea.

The three cases in which Prasad has been convicted are related to the over-Rs 900-crore fodder scam, which pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the treasuries in the Animal Husbandry department in the early 1990s, when Jharkhand was part of Bihar.

The RJD was in power in Bihar with Prasad as the chief minister when the scam had allegedly taken place.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 11:05 am

tags #CBI #Current Affairs #India #Lalu Yadav #Politics #Supreme Court

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Italian Footballer’s Retirement Match Stopped by ‘Helicopter Kidna ...

Best Wireless Earphones Available Under Rs 5,000 in India

Sanjay Dutt on 'Sanju' Criticism: My Whitewashing Happened When SC Sai ...

SC Refuses to Entertain Plea Challenging Aadhaar Ordinance

Britain's House of Commons Has a Leak and Social Media is Flooded With ...

'Will Send You to Jail': SC Warns Ranbaxy Promoters for Not Clearing D ...

Harley-Davidson Unveils Summer Internship Program in India

Apple Cuts iPhone XR Prices in India by Rs 17,900 For Limited Time

18 Indian Fishermen Arrested for Poaching in Sri Lankan Waters

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns flat, Nifty holds 11 ...

Cipla gains 3% after receiving EIR from USFDA

Jyothy Labs shares jump 5% after Macquarie initiates coverage 'outperf ...

Shares of HFCs jump, DHFL surges over 8%

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

No Fathers In Kashmir movie review: Ashvin Kumar's courage and empathy ...

Jeff Bezos' most expensive divorce settlement; retains voting power in ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

US and China likely to finalise agreement after nine-month trade war; ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts a ...

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosan ...

Could Vin Diesel and James Cameron be working together on the next Ava ...

Sophie Turner reunites with Game of Thrones’ King Joffrey making Joe ...

Priyanka Chopra teases fans with a glimpse of Jonas Brothers’ new tr ...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter gets touchy

Rashmika Mandanna may not get the desired roles this year, predicts ga ...

Game Of Thrones season 4 recap: The monstrous Joffrey Lannister meets ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.