Supreme Court rejects plea seeking loan moratorium, interest waiver from Centre

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that the top court cannot do a judicial review of the Centre's financial policy decision unless it is malafide and arbitrary.

The Supreme Court on June 11 rejected a plea that sought loan moratorium, interest waiver, and financial reliefs from the Government of India.

The apex court struck down the plea stating the reliefs sought by the petitioners are in the realm of policymaking and "we are not experts on matters of finance".

"It is not for courts to dictate government policies, the SC observed, adding that the government has "so many things to do; it has to vaccinate people and attend to migrant workers also".

The petitioners had sought relief from the SC on account of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. They had cited economic distress and job losses to back their plea.

The Supreme Court had earlier in March struck down a similar bunch of pleas involving interference with the Centre's and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI's) decision to not extend the loan moratorium beyond August 31, 2020, stating it is a policy decision.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that the top court cannot do a judicial review of the Centre's financial policy decision unless it is malafide and arbitrary.

The Bench had said it cannot interfere with the government's decision to fix priorities for relief during the pandemic which has affected all across the country and the government has been under severe financial constraints.