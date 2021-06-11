Supreme Court rejects plea seeking loan moratorium, interest waiver from Centre
The apex court struck down the plea stating the reliefs sought by the petitioners are in the realm of policymaking and "we are not experts on matters of finance".
June 11, 2021 / 03:11 PM IST
A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that the top court cannot do a judicial review of the Centre's financial policy decision unless it is malafide and arbitrary.
The Supreme Court on June 11 rejected a plea that sought loan moratorium, interest waiver, and financial reliefs from the Government of India.
"It is not for courts to dictate government policies, the SC observed, adding that the government has "so many things to do; it has to vaccinate people and attend to migrant workers also".
The petitioners had sought relief from the SC on account of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. They had cited economic distress and job losses to back their plea.
The Supreme Court had earlier in March struck down a similar bunch of pleas involving interference with the Centre's and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI's) decision to not extend the loan moratorium beyond August 31, 2020, stating it is a policy decision.
The Bench had said it cannot interfere with the government's decision to fix priorities for relief during the pandemic which has affected all across the country and the government has been under severe financial constraints.