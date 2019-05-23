Sikkim Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting begins, SDF leads in postal ballots

Since 1985, the state has been governed by stable governments -- first led by Nar Bahadur Bhandari’s Sikkim Sangram Parishad and then by Pawan Kumar Chamling’s Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

Over the years, the Congress and other Opposition parties have been politically marginalised. In fact, in 2014, only nine Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the Opposition Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) were elected to the 32-member Assembly.