Sikkim Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting begins, SDF leads in postal ballots

Counting for the 32 Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituencies in Sikkim will begin at 8 am amid tight security.
May 23, 05:10 AM (IST)
The Election Commission of India (EC) conducted the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in seven phases. Assembly polls were conducted simultanously. Counting of votes is happening today.
May 23, 05:10 AM (IST)
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are hoping to retain power at the Centre. This is amid efforts by several Opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, to put up a united fight. 'Others' or the 'third front' is also trying to wrest power.
May 23, 05:09 AM (IST)
Key parties in Sikkim's politics are SDF, SKM, Congress and Humro Sikkim Party (HSP).
May 23, 05:08 AM (IST)
The central theme of the election is CM Chamling fighting to win an uninterrupted sixth term in office. Chamling is already the longest-serving chief minister of any state in India.
May 23, 05:07 AM (IST)
Since 1985, the state has been governed by stable governments -- first led by Nar Bahadur Bhandari’s Sikkim Sangram Parishad and then by Pawan Kumar Chamling’s Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).
Over the years, the Congress and other Opposition parties have been politically marginalised. In fact, in 2014, only nine Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the Opposition Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) were elected to the 32-member Assembly.
May 23, 05:06 AM (IST)
The state of Sikkim is electing its eighth Legislative Assembly. Assembly polls in Sikkim were held simultaneous to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, on April 11. The state has one Lok Sabha seat and 32 Assembly seats.
May 23, 05:05 AM (IST)
Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Sikkim Assembly election results. Counting of votes in Sikkim will happen today.
Counting begins across 32 seats
CM Pawan Kumar Chamling seeking uninterrupted 6th term
Sikkim Assembly election results today
Election Results Early Trends | SDF candidates in two constituencies have taken an early lead in postal votes.
JUST IN | Counting has begun across 32 Assembly constituencies and lone Lok Sabha seat in the state.
Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling: Know all about the farmer, poet and longest-serving CM of India
