App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 05:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sharad Pawar to join Yashwant Sinha in his yatra against CAA, NRC

The NCP made the announcement after Sinha, a former NDA minister, met Pawar in Mumbai on January 8.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will flag off and participate in the yatra being organised by the Rashtra Manch of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against the new citizenship law, proposed NRC and NPR.

The "Gandhi Shanti Yatra" will commence from the Gateway of India in south Mumbai on January 9 morning and will culminate at the 'Raj Ghat' in Delhi on January 30--the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The NCP made the announcement after Sinha, a former NDA minister, met Pawar in Mumbai on January 8.

Close

The yatra will pass through Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Harayana and Delhi and cover the distance of over 3,000 kms.

related news

"Sharad Pawar will flag off the yatra and also partake in it. NCP workers and office-bearers should take part in the yatra," Maharashtra minister and NCP's Mumbai unit chief Nawab Malik said in a statement.

Pawar's NCP is a part of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which also comprises the Shiv Sena and the Congress.

Passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which proposes to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, had triggerred protests in many states.

The proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) is also being opposed by many parties.

Some states like Kerala and West Bengal are also against the National Population Register (NPR).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #Citizenship Act protest #Current Affairs #India #Sharad Pawar #Yashwant Sinha

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.