Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Severe heat wave conditions likely to prevail in Uttar Pradesh on June 24

Severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at a few places in Uttar Pradesh on June 24, while thunderstorm and duststorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over the state.

Representative image.
Representative image.

According to the MeT department here, rains and thunderstorm are very likely at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh on June 25 and 26.

Yesterday, day temperatures were above normal in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Faizabad, Allahabad, Lucknow, Bareilly, Kanpur, Moradabad, Jhansi and Agra.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Banda at 45.6 degrees Celsius.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 08:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Weather

