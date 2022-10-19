English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    SC shifts Constitution bench hearing on Delhi-Centre row over services to November 24

    A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli shifted the hearing on the request of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, and said that he will be unavailable on November 9 due to an official trip abroad.

    PTI
    October 19, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST
    The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

    The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing of its five-judge Constitution bench on the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and Delhi government over control of services in the national capital.

    A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli shifted the hearing on the request of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, and said that he will be unavailable on November 9 due to an official trip abroad.

    The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on November 24. On September 27, the top court had said that a Constitution bench headed by Justice Chandrachud would commence hearing the matter from November 9 on a day-to-day basis.

    Other members of the five-judge bench are Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha. Earlier, the apex court on August 22 had said that a Constitution bench headed by Justice Chandrachud has been set up to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi.

    On May 6, the top court had referred to the Constitution bench the issue of control of services in Delhi. The apex court had said the limited issue of control over services was not dealt with by the Constitution bench which elaborately dealt with all legal questions.
    PTI
    Tags: #Centre #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #SC #Supreme Court
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 11:45 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.