English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    SC issues notice to Gujarat govt on activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

    Setalvad was arrested in June for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ”innocent people” in the 2002 Gujarat riot cases.

    PTI
    August 22, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST
    The Supreme Court of India.

    The Supreme Court of India.


    The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Gujarat government’s response on social activist Teesta Setalvad’s bail plea and posted the matter for hearing on August 25.


    Setalvad was arrested in June for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ”innocent people” in the 2002 Gujarat riot cases.


    A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit issued notice to the state on her plea. On August 3, the Gujarat High Court issued notice to the state government on the plea and had fixed the matter for hearing on September 19.


    Before this, on July 30, a sessions court in Ahmedabad rejected the bail applications of Setalvad and former director general of police R B Sreekumar in the case, saying their release will send a message to wrongdoers that a person can level allegations with impunity and get away with it.


    Setalvad and Sreekumar, who was also arrested in June, are accused of fabricating evidence to frame ”innocent people” in the post-Godhra riot cases.

    Close

    Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, the third accused in the case, has not applied for bail. Bhatt was already in jail for another criminal matter when he was arrested in this case.

    PTI
    Tags: #criminal matter #SC #Teesta Setalvad
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 12:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.