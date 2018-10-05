Russia signs S-400 missile deal with India: Ifax

The contract was signed during President Vladimir Putin's trip to India. Ahead of the visit, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the missile deal would be worth more than $5 billion.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 03:12 pm