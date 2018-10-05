App
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Russia signs S-400 missile deal with India: Ifax

The contract was signed during President Vladimir Putin's trip to India. Ahead of the visit, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the missile deal would be worth more than $5 billion.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Russia signed a deal with India to supply five regiments of S-400 anti-aircraft missiles to India, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Friday.

The contract was signed during President Vladimir Putin's trip to India. Ahead of the visit, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the missile deal would be worth more than $5 billion.
