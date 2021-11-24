MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Passive Investing has the potential to create long-term wealth for new investors by joining an engaging webinar on November 25, 4:00 p.m
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Regular India-US engagements under Trade Policy Forum will help removing barriers to trade: USIBC

In a statement, the USIBC congratulated Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai for a successful reconvening of the US-India Trade Policy Forum and said that they are glad to see the robust agenda set forth by the leaders.

PTI
November 24, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST
India has emerged as Dubai's second biggest trading partner after China with the overall volume touching 38.5 billion dirham in the first half of 2021, according to official data released.

India has emerged as Dubai's second biggest trading partner after China with the overall volume touching 38.5 billion dirham in the first half of 2021, according to official data released.

A regular engagement between India and the United States under the bilateral Trade Policy Forum mechanism will help remove barriers to trade, facilitate higher levels of investment and increase two-way trade in goods and services, the US India Business Council said.

"We’re encouraged with positive statements coming from both sides and are certain regular engagements under the Forum will help removing barriers to trade, facilitate higher levels of investment and increase two-way trade in goods and services," the USIBC said.

In a statement, the USIBC congratulated Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai for a successful reconvening of the US-India Trade Policy Forum and said that they are glad to see the robust agenda set forth by the leaders.

"Today’s meeting also confirms the widespread benefit of U.S.-India commercial partnership and the importance of innovation and investment, reaffirming the importance of collaboration on the Quad, climate, health, and labor issues, the council said.

"We look forward to playing a significant role in guiding and advancing these issues on behalf of the USIBC membership and working in tandem with both governments," it said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Trade Policy Forum #US #USIBC
first published: Nov 24, 2021 07:38 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.