Regular India-US engagements under Trade Policy Forum will help removing barriers to trade: USIBC

India has emerged as Dubai's second biggest trading partner after China with the overall volume touching 38.5 billion dirham in the first half of 2021, according to official data released.

"We’re encouraged with positive statements coming from both sides and are certain regular engagements under the Forum will help removing barriers to trade, facilitate higher levels of investment and increase two-way trade in goods and services," the USIBC said.

In a statement, the USIBC congratulated Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai for a successful reconvening of the US-India Trade Policy Forum and said that they are glad to see the robust agenda set forth by the leaders.

"Today’s meeting also confirms the widespread benefit of U.S.-India commercial partnership and the importance of innovation and investment, reaffirming the importance of collaboration on the Quad, climate, health, and labor issues, the council said.

"We look forward to playing a significant role in guiding and advancing these issues on behalf of the USIBC membership and working in tandem with both governments," it said.