Red alert in Maharashtra, Gujarat as cyclonic storm forms in Arabian Sea

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on May 31, issued a red-colour coded warning to coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat for June 4 in view of a cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea.

The system will bring strong winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall to coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The IMD has issued an orange-colour coded warning to Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Goa and coastal Maharashtra for June 1. The same warning applies to coastal Maharashtra and Goa for June 2.

"A low pressure is currently over east central Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep Islands. It is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 12 hours and a cyclonic circulation in the next 24 hours," news agency PTI cited IMD’s Cyclone Warning Division as saying. A low pressure area is the first stage of any cyclone.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 and then recurve north-northeastwards and reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around June 3," it added.

Fishermen who have ventured into the Arabian Sea along the north and south Gujarat coasts have been advised to return and not go out till June 4.

What happens next?

On June 2, wind speed is likely to reach 40-50 kilometre per hour gusting to 60 kilometre per hour over south Gujarat coast, with sea conditions very likely to be "rough to very rough".

On June 3-4, squally wind speed is likely to reach 90-100 kilometre per hour gusting 110 kilometres per hour over Gujarat coasts, and the sea condition is very likely to be high to very high.

Maharashtra CM advises caution

In a televised address to the state on the evening of May 31, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to fishermen to not venture into the Arabian Sea following the Met department's observation of a brewing cyclonic storm.

"People on the west coast should remain alert. Administration is fully geared up to tackle any eventuality," he said.

Thackeray’s address was primarily about the novel coronavirus pandemic and a slew of relaxations the state had granted in non-containment zones while extending the latest lockdown till June 30.

(With inputs from PTI)





