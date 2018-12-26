App
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI launches survey to capture retail payment habits in 6 cities

For the purpose, the central bank has launched a 'Survey on Retail Payment Habits of Individuals'.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will capture payment habits of individuals in six cities, including four metropolitan towns.

The survey will cover a sample of 6,000 individuals from various socio-economic backgrounds across six cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Guwahati, the RBI said in a release on December 26.

"The survey seeks qualitative responses from individuals on their payment habits," it said.

The findings may provide some idea about awareness and usage habits of digital payment products, it added.

The central bank further said Sigma Research & Consulting has been engaged to conduct the fieldwork of the survey on behalf of the RBI.
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 07:27 pm

#Current Affairs #India #RBI

