    Raksha Bandhan bank holiday: Banks closed on August 30 or 31? Check here

    Do make sure you have registered for these services in order to access banking services during this period. If you plan to make a bank branch visit, do make sure to check the the bank's closure schedule to avoid any inconvenience.

    August 25, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST
    Raksha Bandhan 2023

    Banks in some cities will be closed for Raksha Bandhan 2023 on August 30 and August 31.
    These include Jaipur, Shimla, Dehradun, Gangtok, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow and Thiruvanathapuram.

    Most banking transactions, including financial and non-financial, can be done via net banking, mobile banking, or Whatsapp banking. Do make sure you have registered for these services in order to access banking services during this period.

    If you plan to make a bank branch visit, do make sure to check the the bank’s closure schedule to avoid any inconvenience.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) puts holidays under three brackets- Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

    This month banks were closed for 14 days across various states including Sundays, second and fourth Saturday.

    first published: Aug 25, 2023 10:31 am

