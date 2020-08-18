172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|railway-officials-told-to-take-a-local-decision-regarding-increase-in-platform-ticket-fare-to-control-crowds-5723231.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railway officials told to take a 'local decision' regarding increase in platform ticket fare to control crowds

Moneycontrol News
Representative image

Railway Board chairman VK Yadav on August 18 said that instructions have been issued to divisional railway managers to "take (a) local decision" with regards to increase in platform ticket fare as a crowd control measure on stations due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"This decision will be reviewed post the pandemic," Yadav told news agency ANI.

Earlier in March, when the outbreak had started in India, the Central and Western Railway divisions had announced an increase in the fare of platform ticket to curb crowding on platforms.

While the Central Railway had announced that it is increasing the platform ticket price from Rs 10 to Rs 50 on its Mumbai, Pune, Bhusawal and Solapur Divisions, Western Railways increased platform charges to Rs 50 in all major stations in its six divisions.

Last week, the the Ministry of Railways had said that all regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended until further notice, although special trains will continue to run.

"It may be noted that 230 Special trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate. Local trains in Mumbai, which are presently being run on a limited basis only on the requisition of state government, will also continue to run," Indian Railways had said.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 03:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

