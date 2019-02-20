App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pulwama attack: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan meets Rajnath Singh

India's Ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla too called on the home minister and discussed bilateral issues.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria on February 20 met Home Minister Rajnath Singh, amid the heightened tension between the two countries, officials said.

India's Ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla too called on the home minister and discussed bilateral issues.

The terror attack in Pulwama prominently figured during the 20 minutes meeting between Bisaria and Singh, a home ministry official said.

He was called back by the government for consultations after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into their bus.

However, a home ministry spokesperson described the two Indian envoys meeting the home minister as "courtesy call".

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, commander of Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, said on February 19 that anyone who picks up gun will be eliminated.

He also requested mothers of Kashmiri militants to persuade their sons to surrender.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #CRPF jawans #India #Pakistan #Pulwama terror attack #world

