you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Jaipur on July 7

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore today reviewed the preparations in Churu and gave directed officers to make arrangements for the interaction of the beneficiaries with Modi, said an official.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be in Jaipur on a one-day visit on July 7, officials said. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore said the 7,000 beneficiaries of government schemes would be taken from Churu to Jaipur for the prime minister's visit on July 7.

He today reviewed the preparations in Churu and gave directed officers to make arrangements for interaction of the beneficiaries with Modi, said an official.

Churu Collector Muktanand Agrawal and other district-level officers were present in the meeting.

An official of the general administration department said a detailed programme of the the prime minister's visit was yet to be received by them.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 05:53 pm

