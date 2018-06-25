Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Jaipur on July 7

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore today reviewed the preparations in Churu and gave directed officers to make arrangements for the interaction of the beneficiaries with Modi, said an official.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be in Jaipur on a one-day visit on July 7, officials said. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore said the 7,000 beneficiaries of government schemes would be taken from Churu to Jaipur for the prime minister's visit on July 7.
He today reviewed the preparations in Churu and gave directed officers to make arrangements for interaction of the beneficiaries with Modi, said an official.
Churu Collector Muktanand Agrawal and other district-level officers were present in the meeting.