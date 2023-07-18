English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    President Murmu felicitates 'The Elephant Whisperers' protagonists

    The president praised the couple belonging to Kattunayakan tribe for devoting their life in taking care of orphaned baby elephants.

    PTI
    July 18, 2023 / 11:50 PM IST
    President Murmu felicitates 'The Elephant Whisperers' protagonists

    President Murmu felicitates 'The Elephant Whisperers' protagonists

    President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday felicitated Bomman and Bellie, the protagonists of the Oscar winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers", at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. The president praised the couple belonging to Kattunayakan tribe for devoting their life in taking care of orphaned baby elephants.

    "The Elephant Whisperers" is the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 95th Academy Awards. "President Droupadi Murmu felicitated Bomman and Bellie, the protagonists of the Oscar winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President praised the couple belonging to Kattunayakan tribe for devoting their life in taking care of orphaned baby elephants," Murmu tweeted.

    PTI
    Tags: #President Droupadi Murmu #Rashtrapati Bhavan #The Elephant Whisperers
    first published: Jul 18, 2023 11:50 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!