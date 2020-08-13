172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pranab-mukherjee-continues-to-be-critical-hospital-5693871.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 and underwent a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. Prior to the surgery, the he had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News
File image of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee
File image of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee

Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s condition continues to be critical and he remains on ventilator support, the Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi said late on August 12.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and underwent a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. Prior to the surgery, the 84-year-old also tested positive for COVID-19.

"Shri Pranab Mukherjee's health condition continues to remain critical. Presently, he is haemodynamically stable and on a ventilator," news agency PTI cited the hospital as saying.

Close

A multidisciplinary team of doctors is constantly monitoring the health of the former president.

The doctors attending on him earlier said that Mukherjee’s health condition had worsened on August 11 and he had not shown signs of improvement.

Before serving as the President of India between 2012 and 2017, Mukherjee was a senior union minister in the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 09:06 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pranab Mukherjee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.