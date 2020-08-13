Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical: Hospital

Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s condition continues to be critical and he remains on ventilator support, the Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi said late on August 12.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and underwent a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. Prior to the surgery, the 84-year-old also tested positive for COVID-19.

"Shri Pranab Mukherjee's health condition continues to remain critical. Presently, he is haemodynamically stable and on a ventilator," news agency PTI cited the hospital as saying.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors is constantly monitoring the health of the former president.

The doctors attending on him earlier said that Mukherjee’s health condition had worsened on August 11 and he had not shown signs of improvement.

Before serving as the President of India between 2012 and 2017, Mukherjee was a senior union minister in the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

