Police tracking 'godmen' based on Burari victims' call records: Report

Investigators have found the phone numbers of four possible occultists or "godmen" in connection with the death of 11 members of a family in Delhi's Burari.

According to a Hindustan Times report, phone numbers of four possible perpetrators were found on the mobiles of the deceased, a police official said.

"One of the godmen we are focusing on leads a group of devotees of a deity. Based on findings from the call records, we are also looking at the role of followers of another deity whose temple is located in Rajasthan," the official was quoted as saying.

The phones of all those who died were kept in a cupboard before the alleged suicide.

Eleven members of the Bhatia family were found dead on July 1 under mysterious circumstances, with 10 of them found hanging from the ceiling of their home, blindfolded and their hands tied at the back.

Handwritten notes found by the police detail a set of rituals that match the circumstances of the deaths.

Post-mortem reports of the victim did not reveal any signs of struggle.