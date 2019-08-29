PM Modi to launch 'Fit India Movement' today: Where to watch it live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the nation-wide “Fit India Movement” on August 29 to appeal to every citizen to remain healthy and fit. The event will be launched at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi at 10 am.

It will be telecast live on Doordarshan, which called it a “mass movement”. DD and Sports Authority of India will stream it live on their individual YouTube channel as well.

“Fit India movement”, which will be launched on the occasion of the National Sports Day, aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives. PM Modi will also administer a fitness pledge on the occasion.

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal has called upon all students to join this campaign. Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju has also urged people to participate in the Movement in large numbers.

The entire programme has been conceptualised by PM Modi, Union Secretary (sports) RS Julaniya told News18. According to him, PM Modi has also given simple tips that can make people healthy in their day-to-day lives.

On the launch of the programme, PM Modi will launch a “Fitness Logo”. Additionally, he will launch a “Fitness Pledge” that reads, “I promise to myself that I will devote time for physical activity and sports every day and I will encourage my family members and neighbours to be physically fit and make India a fit nation,” the report added.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher educational institutes to make necessary arrangements to view PM Modi’s address on the launch of the movement. As a part of the fitness pledge, UGC has asked everyone to walk at least 10,000 steps and follow it up in their daily routine.

