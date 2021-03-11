English
PM Modi's mother Hiraba receives COVID-19 vaccination

Gandhinagar district collectors office, health department of Gandhinagar municipal corporation and Gandhinagar civil hospital authorities were not aware where Hiraba got vaccinated.

PTI
March 11, 2021 / 03:43 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi's mother (right), received first dose of COVID vaccine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba took the coronavirus vaccine dose on Thursday.

"Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine," the prime minister tweeted.

Hiraba, who is over 95 years old, lives with the PM's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city. Over 17.13 lakh persons, including those over 60 years of age, have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Gujarat.

Gandhinagar district collectors office, health department of Gandhinagar municipal corporation and Gandhinagar civil hospital authorities were not aware where Hiraba got vaccinated, adding people can also take the vaccine in private hospitals.

 
