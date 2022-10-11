English
    PM Modi to launch healthcare projects, address rally in Gujarat today

    PM Modi will inaugurate healthcare facilities worth Rs 1,275 crore at the Civil Hospital (Asarwa) in Ahmedabad.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 11, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch various healthcare projects in Ahmedabad and address a rally in Rajkot on Tuesday, the third day of his visit to poll-bound Gujarat. The Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled state are due this year-end.

    PM Modi will inaugurate healthcare facilities worth Rs 1,275 crore at the Civil Hospital (Asarwa) in Ahmedabad. The projects include launch of new and improved facilities for cardiac care and a new hostel building in the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, new hospital building of the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre, and the new building of the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute.

    Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a shelter home to accommodate families of poor patients. He will also address a gathering at Jamkandorna in Rajkot district.

    After these programmes, the PM will leave for Ujjain in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh where he will dedicate to the nation the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor, aimed at providing an enriching experience to pilgrims visiting the famous Mahakeleshwar Temple with world class modern amenities.

    (With PTI inputs)
