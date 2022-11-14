English
    PM Modi to have 20 engagements during 45-hour stay in Indonesia's Bali: Sources

    PM Modi, who will leave for the Indonesian city on Monday, will hold bilateral meetings with around 10 world leaders and will also attend a community event to connect with Indian diaspora in Indonesia, the sources said.

    PTI
    November 14, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have around 20 engagements during his nearly 45 hours of stay in Bali, Indonesia where he will attend the G20 summit, official sources said.

    The prime minister will have a "hectic and productive" visit to Bali, an official source said.

    Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had earlier said that Modi will participate in three key sessions -- food and energy security, digital transformation and health -- at the G20 summit.

    At a media briefing, Kwatra said Modi and other leaders will discuss issues relating to global economy, energy, environment, digital transformation, etc.  The summit is set to be attended by US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
