Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 11:24 AM IST

PM Modi says India among countries whose actions compliant with Paris Agreement goal

Addressing COP13 delegates in Gandhinagar via video conferencing from Delhi, Modi said India has been championing climate action based on values of conservation, sustainable lifestyle and green development model.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India is one of the few countries whose actions are compliant with the Paris Agreement goal of keeping rise in temperature to below two degree Celsius.

He also said that India is working to conserve migratory birds.

"India has prepared a national action plan to conserve migratory birds along the Central Asia flyway," he said.

"We are ensuring that development happens without harming the environment," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 11:20 am

