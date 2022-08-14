English
    PM Modi pays homage to all those who lost their lives during partition

    Prime Minister Modi had announced last year that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people.

    PTI
    August 14, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
    File image of PM Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

    File image of PM Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to all those who lost their lives during partition, and applauded the resilience as well as grit of those who suffered during that tragic period of history.

    "Today, on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history," Modi said in a tweet.

    Pakistan was carved out as a separate country after the division of India by the British in 1947. Millions of people were displaced and many lakhs of them lost their lives in the communal violence that followed.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:38 am
