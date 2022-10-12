English
    PM Modi likely to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express in Himachal Pradesh's Una on October 13

    The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 12, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the fourth Vande Bharat Express train in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Thursday, officials said.

    The train will chug from Delhi to Amb Andaura Railway station in Una, they said on Wednesday. The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una.

    Himachal Pradesh is going to polls later this year. Last month, Modi had flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express in another poll-bound state Gujarat.

    Last month, Modi had flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express in another poll-bound state Gujarat. This train runs from Gandhinagar to Mumbai.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #vande bharat
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 10:54 am
