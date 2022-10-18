English
    PM Modi likely to be in Ayodhya on October 23

    During his visit to the temple town on Sunday evening, he will also attend 'Deepotsav' and 'aarti' ceremonies and inspect the ongoing construction of the Ram temple.

    PTI
    October 18, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST
    PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely offer 'puja' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday, a day ahead of Diwali, official sources have said.

    Sources said Modi will also witness green and digital fireworks on the banks of Saryu river. Modi is also expected to visit the famous temples at Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand on Friday.

    Besides performing 'puja' at the temples, he will also inspect development works at the two famous pilgrimage centres.
