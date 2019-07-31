Parliament LIVE: Triple talaq bill corrects historic wrong, says PM Modi; Congress raises questions

Live now
Jul 31, 2019
In the Rajya sabha today
In the Lok Sabha today
Key points in triple talaq bill
SP's Azam Khan apolgises over sexist remark
Issue of forced religious conversion in Pak figures in RS
CITU calls 2-day taxi strike in West Bengal next month
Congress MPs walk out of Lok Sabha
Modi govt has betrayed people: Anna Hazare on RTI Act changes
Raw silk production increased by 10.52%: Smriti Irani
Govt mulling extension of ongoing Parliament session by 2-3 days
Lok Sabha productivity reaches 20-year high at 128%
Govt likely to move RTI Amendment bill
If you want good service, you pay: Gadkari on toll collection
Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Bill introduced in RS
LS sits till 11.58 pm to conclude debate on railways; Prahlad Joshi terms it a record
Opposition supports Amit Shah's bill to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir
Amit Shah seeks 6-month extension of President's Rule in J&K
PM Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
My party supports what Quran says: Azam Khan on Triple Talaq Bill
MPs express concern over absence of minister in LS
President Kovind begins his address
President Kovind to address jointg sitting today
BJP’s Om Birla elected as Lok Sabha Speaker
PM Modi to chair meet on 'One nation, One election today
Lok Sabha Speaker's election today
Om Birla likely to be NDA's candidate for LS Speaker: Report
Rahul Gandhi sworn in as Wayanad Lok Sabha MP
PM Modi takes oath as 17th Lok Sabha member
17th Lok Sabha convenes
Virendra Kumar sworn in as Protem Speaker
New Lok Sabha to be sworn in today
President to address joint sitting on June 20
Budget to be presented in this session
17th Lok Sabah to convene today
Both Houses will convene at 11 am
Congress MP Anand Sharma has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'faulty hip implants by pharma companies resulting in trauma, injury and deaths.'
BJP MP CP Thakur has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha 'over the need for amendment in divorce law for early disposal of cases.'
Trinamool Congress MP Subhasish Chakraborty gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to raise 'Battling India’s severe water crisis'. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that an "archaic and medieval practice" has been confined to the dustbin of history and the country is rejoicing today.
"India rejoices today," he said in a tweet minutes after Rajya Sabha passed the bill.
Modi said this is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society, as he thanked all parties and MPs who supported its passage.
"An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history! Parliament abolishes triple talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society. India rejoices today!" he said.
The prime minister said this is an occasion to salute the remarkable courage of those Muslim women who have suffered great wrongs due to the practice of triple talaq and added that its abolition will contribute to women empowerment and give them the dignity they deserve.
Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Home Minister Amit Shah will move The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, respectively, for consideration and passing.
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will move The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing.
Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019 for debate and passing.
Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Parliament session. Stay tuned for the key updates.
Parliament on July 30 approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence, after the contentious legislation was passed by Rajya Sabha following non-aligned BJD extending support and NDA constituents JD-U and AIADMK walking out.The Upper House passed the bill by 99 votes in favour and 84 against it.
Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill last week and with Rajya Sabha now approving it, the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men will be punishable by jail term of up to three years.
Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu | Rajya Sabha passes Triple Talaq Bill 99-84
Congress Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad | We stand for women empowerment and hence we wanted that the amendments suggested by us were incorporated in the Bill. But since the ruling party paid no heed to us, we are compelled to vote against the Bill.