Jul 31, 2019 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parliament LIVE: Triple talaq bill corrects historic wrong, says PM Modi; Congress raises questions

Live updates of the Parliament session

highlights

  • Jul 31, 09:43 AM (IST)

    Both Houses will convene at 11 am

  • Jul 31, 09:04 AM (IST)

    Congress MP Anand Sharma has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'faulty hip implants by pharma companies resulting in trauma, injury and deaths.'
     

    BJP MP CP Thakur has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha 'over the need for amendment in divorce law for early disposal of cases.'
     

    Trinamool Congress MP Subhasish Chakraborty gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to raise 'Battling India’s severe water crisis'. (ANI)

  • Jul 31, 08:58 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that an "archaic and medieval practice" has been confined to the dustbin of history and the country is rejoicing today.
    "India rejoices today," he said in a tweet minutes after Rajya Sabha passed the bill. 
    Modi said this is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society, as he thanked all parties and MPs who supported its passage.
    "An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history! Parliament abolishes triple talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society. India rejoices today!" he said.
    The prime minister said this is an occasion to salute the remarkable courage of those Muslim women who have suffered great wrongs due to the practice of triple talaq and added that its abolition will contribute to women empowerment and give them the dignity they deserve.

  • Jul 31, 08:50 AM (IST)

    In the Rajya sabha today:

    Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Home Minister Amit Shah will move The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, respectively, for consideration and passing.

  • Jul 31, 08:47 AM (IST)

    In the Lok Sabha today:

    Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will move The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing.

    Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019 for debate and passing.

  • Jul 31, 08:30 AM (IST)

    Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Parliament session. Stay tuned for the key updates.

  • Jul 30, 07:38 PM (IST)
  • Jul 30, 06:59 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha passes Triple Talaq Bill 99-84 

    Parliament on July 30 approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence, after the contentious legislation was passed by Rajya Sabha following non-aligned BJD extending support and NDA constituents JD-U and AIADMK walking out.

    Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill last week and with Rajya Sabha now approving it, the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men will be punishable by jail term of up to three years.

    The Upper House passed the bill by 99 votes in favour and 84 against it.

    – PTI

  • Jul 30, 06:57 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu | Rajya Sabha passes Triple Talaq Bill 99-84 

  • Jul 30, 06:34 PM (IST)

    Congress Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad | We stand for women empowerment and hence we wanted that the amendments suggested by us were incorporated in the Bill. But since the ruling party paid no heed to us, we are compelled to vote against the Bill. 

