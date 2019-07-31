Parliament LIVE: Triple talaq bill corrects historic wrong, says PM Modi; Congress raises questions

Congress MP Anand Sharma has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'faulty hip implants by pharma companies resulting in trauma, injury and deaths.'



BJP MP CP Thakur has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha 'over the need for amendment in divorce law for early disposal of cases.'



Trinamool Congress MP Subhasish Chakraborty gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to raise 'Battling India’s severe water crisis'. (ANI)