Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistani prisoner allegedly killed in Jaipur central jail

The incident comes days after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a deadly terror attack in Pulwama

Representative Image
Pakistani national Shakar Ullah, who was lodged in Jaipur’s central jail, was found dead following a quarrel on February 20.

Senior administrative and police officials reportedly rushed to the jail after learning about the incident.

IG (Jail) Rupinder Singh told PTI, “A Pakistani prisoner has allegedly been murdered in the central jail.”

Senior police officials along with forensic experts have reached the jail, Rajasthan Patrika has reported.

Singh further told ANI, "He was lodged here since 2011 and died following a brawl with other inmates."

The incident comes in days after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a deadly terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) led by Masood Azhar claimed responsibility for the attack.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 06:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indo-Pak ties #Pakistan #Pulwama terror attack

