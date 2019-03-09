App
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Pakistan hiding information by blocking access to bombing site: India

Citing "security concerns", Pakistani security officials on March 7 barred a Reuters team from climbing a hill in northeastern Pakistan to the site of a madrasa.

India said on March 9 Pakistan had "plenty to hide" by preventing journalists from accessing the site of an air strike by Indian fighter jets inside Pakistan.

Citing "security concerns", Pakistani security officials on March 7 barred a Reuters team from climbing a hill in northeastern Pakistan to the site of a madrasa, or religious school, and a group of surrounding buildings that was targeted by Indian warplanes last week.

"The fact that Pakistan has now refused access to journalists from visiting the site means that they have plenty to hide," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters.

He reiterated the government's stand that India's air strikes were "successful and achieved the desired objectives", after being asked about a Reuters report that said high-resolution satellite images reviewed by Reuters showed that the madrasa appeared to be still standing.
tags #IAF #India #Pakistan #surgical strike #world

