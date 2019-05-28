App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 11:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan downplays India's decision not to invite Imran Khan for PM Modi's inauguration; pitches for dialogue

The government on Monday announced in New Delhi that it has invited leaders from BIMSTEC countries to Prime Minister Modi's inauguration, leaving out Pakistan, which is not a member of the regional grouping.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Pakistan has tried to downplay India's decision not to invite Imran Khan for Narendra Modi's swearing-in on Thursday, saying the Indian Prime Minister's "internal politics" does not permit him to extend an invitation to his Pakistani counterpart.

The government on Monday announced in New Delhi that it has invited leaders from BIMSTEC countries to Prime Minister Modi's inauguration, leaving out Pakistan, which is not a member of the regional grouping.

The BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal.

Reacting to reports that India has not invited Pakistan Prime Minister Khan to Prime Minister Modi's inauguration, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said a meeting for the sake of dialogue to find a solution to the Kashmir issue, as well as Siachen and Sir Creek disputes, would have been a significant measure instead of attending the swearing-in ceremony.

related news

"His (Prime Minister Modi's) entire focus (during the election campaign) was on Pakistan-bashing. It was unwise to expect that he can get rid of this narrative (soon)," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Dawn news.

"India's internal politics did not permit him to extend an invitation," he said.

In 2014, then Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif had attended Prime Minister Modi's swearing-in held on May 26 in New Delhi when the leaders of SAARC countries were invited.

Speaking to Geo News on Monday, Qureshi said Modi had congratulated Khan after he won the general election last year and wrote a letter as well.

Prime Minister Khan, breaking the ice in bilateral ties, spoke to his Indian counterpart Modi on Sunday and expressed his desire to work together for the betterment of their peoples.

"Relations between the countries were based on reciprocity and PM Khan had congratulated Mr Modi as a goodwill gesture," the Pakistani foreign minister said.

"Finding a new way (to resume dialogue) is also essential for them (India). If he (Modi) wants development of this region... the only way is to sit with Pakistan to find a solution.

"It is in the interest of Pakistan to defuse tensions... Pakistan did not create tension," Qureshi said.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a landmark victory for a second five-year term in office, winning 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was handed over to India.
First Published on May 28, 2019 11:08 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

Here's why Disha Patani may never work with Salman Khan again!

Randeep Hooda's grandmother passes away, the actor pens endearing post

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Deepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evid ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

AILET Result 2019: Delhi National Law University Declared AILET Result ...

DRDO Recruitment 2019: DRDO Announces Recruitment for Technicians at d ...

#JCBKiKhudayi Memes Take Over Social Media: Want to Know More About JC ...

Two Cops Arrested as Video of 5 Faridabad Policeman Belting a Woman Go ...

It’s Suicidal: Lalu Yadav’s Advice as Rahul Gandhi Makes Up His Mi ...

WATCH | Australia are Definitely Pre-tournament Favourites: Malinga

Amid Opposition From TN, Experts Say Karnataka’s Mekedatu Dam Would ...

'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Live Updates: Board Announces 12th Results ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Centre moves Supreme Court, bats for arrest powers under the CGST Act

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty trades around 11,900, Sensex trades lower ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Reliance Capital surges on debt reduction plans

Edelweiss Securities remains positive on Zee Entertainment after Q4 ea ...

Amit Shah, Narendra Modi have chance to convert BJP's fledgling footpr ...

Amid thawing India-Pakistan tensions after election results, neighbour ...

Schoolgirl killed, 17 injured in mass stabbing in Japan's Kawasaki; at ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno series India launch LIVE updates: Reno 10X Zoom Edition feat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.