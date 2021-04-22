MARKET NEWS

Nithyananda bans Indians from travelling to Kailasa over COVID-19 second wave: Report

Nithyananda fled from India in 2019. The controversial godman has been accused of rape and child abduction.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST
Nithyananda (Image: Twiter/@SriNithyananda)

Self-styled godman Nithyananda has prohibited entry of people from India in his "island nation" Kailasa, News18.com reported.

In a statement, he said the ban is also applicable to travellers from Brazil, the European Union and Malaysia.

The video statement was trolled on social media, with many sharing hilarious memes on Twitter, News18.com reported.

One order from what appears to be an official Twitter handle said all the embassies of Kailasa from these countries are sealed.

India reported 3.14 lakh COVID-19 cases and 2,104 deaths on April 21 alone. This is the highest single-day surge recorded by any country during the pandemic.

Kailasa, reportedly located off the coast of Ecuador, has its own passport, flag and even a "Reserve Bank of Kailasa".

Nithyananda fled from India in 2019. The controversial godman has been accused of rape and child abduction.
#India #Nithyananda
Apr 22, 2021 03:52 pm

