Nirbhaya case: Rapists to hang as SC dismisses review pleas

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed review pleas filed by three of the four men convicted in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, thereby upholding the previous order sentencing them to death.

The apex court had sentenced the convicts -- Mukesh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma -- to death in May last year. The trio had then filed review pleas against sentence.

The pleas were meant to reduce their punishment to life imprisonment. Akshay Kumar Singh, the fourth convict, had not filed a review plea.

The convicts can now file a curative plea before the Supreme Court to get their death sentence commuted. If that fails, their last legal option is to file a mercy plea before the President.

Mukesh, Gupta and Sharma, along with three others, were arrested for gang-raping and murdering a 23-year old woman in a moving bus. The incident occurred in Delhi on December 16, 2012.