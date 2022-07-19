English
    Nearly 30,000 recruited in public sector in J&K since 2019: Government

    July 19, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Nearly 30,000 people have been recruited in the public sector by the Jammu and Kashmir administration since 2019, Lok Sabha was informed on July 19.

    Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said employment for 5.2 lakh people are estimated to have been created through self-employment schemes from August 2019 up to June 2022.

    "The government of Jammu and Kashmir has carried out recruitment in the public sector from the year 2019 onwards totalling 29,806," he said replying to a written question. The Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was scrapped on August 5, 2019 and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

    Jammu and Kashmir has been under central rule since 2018.
