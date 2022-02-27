English
    Mumbai: Ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli held for dashing car into building gate, released on bail

    He said Kambli, who also allegedly argued with the complex's watchman and some residents after the incident, was released on bail later.

    PTI
    February 27, 2022 / 08:47 PM IST
    File image of Vinod Kambli (Image: Twitter/@vinodkambli349)

    Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was arrested for ramming his car into the gate of his residential society in Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.

    Kambli has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage), the Bandra police station official added.
