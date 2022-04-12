MP govt hands over probe into 'marijuana smuggling' through Amazon to STF

The investigation into the online marijuana smuggling case, which involves the alleged use of Amazon India's e-commerce platform, has been handed over to the special task force (STF), the Madhya Pradesh government said on April 12.

The case was unearthed around five months back after the Madhya Pradesh police arrested two persons in Bhind district who allegedly smuggled the contraband using the online marketplace.

The accused, Kallu Pawaiya (30) and Brijendra Tomar (35) were arrested from Bhind on November 13. They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The MP police had subsequently summoned Amazon India head, Amit Agarwal, for questioning in the case, and warned him of penal action if he fails to cooperate with the probing authorities.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which is at loggerheads with Amazon, upped the ante against the US-based company as it demanded the Centre to intervene in the case. The National Crime Bureau (NCB) should act against Amazon "since it earned commission" over the sale of marijuana, the traders' body had said.

“It is most shocking news for the traders and the people of India that marijuana worth more than Rs 1 crore was sold through Amazon e-commerce portal and in turn, Amazon got 66 percent commission. This sensational revelation was uncovered by Madhya Pradesh police” CAIT had said in a statement issued on November 14.

In its defence, Amazon has stated that it operates as a marketplace in India which enables third-party sellers to display, list, and offer for sale, products to end customers directly.

"Amazon has a high bar on compliance and contractually our sellers are required to comply with all applicable laws for selling their products on amazon.in. We do not allow the listing and sale of products that are prohibited under law to be sold in India. However, in case of sellers list such products, as an intermediary, we take strict action as may be required under the law when the same is highlighted to us," an Amazon India spokesperson had said.