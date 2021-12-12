CAIT urges Madhya Pradesh CM to order arrest of Amazon officials accused in marijuana case  

CAIT held protest across 500 districts pan-India against Amazon for selling illegal items on their e-commerce portal. (Image: Twitter @CAITIndia)

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday urged Madhya Pradesh chief minister to swiftly order the arrest of officials who were named as accused in an FIR pertaining to marijuana smuggling via the online retailer.

CAIT secretary-general in a tweet on December said, "MP Govt has shown the way how Govt works & expect it to create a landmark as to how law works."



Traders across Country @CAITIndia strongly urge MP CM @ChouhanShivraj & HM @drnarottammisra to order arrest of Amazon officials who are named as accused in FIR. MP Govt has shown the way how Govt works & expect it to create a landmark as to how law works @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/f5eunF1S3M

— Praveen Khandelwal (@praveendel) December 12, 2021

The association called both chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and home minister Narottam Mishra to issue order for the arrest of the accused officials.

The Madhya Pradesh Police arrested two men with 20 kg of marijuana on November 14 and found they were using the Amazon India website to order and further smuggle the substance in the guise of stevia leaves, a natural sweetener, to other states.

The police said in a statement that executive directors of Amazon India were being named as accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act due to differences in answers in documents provided by the company in response to police questions and facts unearthed by discussion.

The police, however, did not disclose how many executives were charged.

The police, who had previously summoned and spoken to Amazon executives in the case, estimate that about 1,000 kg of marijuana, worth roughly $148,000, was sold via Amazon.

Amazon said in a statement that it does not allow the listing and sale of legally prohibited products, adding that it takes strict action against sellers in case of any contravention.

"The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating it," Amazon said of the alleged marijuana smuggling.

(With Inputs from Wires)