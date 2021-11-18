Amazon not cooperating in marijuana smuggling case, action will be taken: MP Home Minister

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra (Image: ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on November 18 warned e-commerce giant Amazon of penal action if its officials refrain from cooperating with the state police in its investigation in the online marijuana smuggling case.

Mishra, while speaking to reporters, said Amazon India head Amit Agarwal has been appealed to cooperate in the case, failing to which the state police would initiate action against the company.

"Amazon was called but they're not cooperating, we'll bring them. Appeal to Amazon's MD-CEO to cooperate or else we'll prompt action," news agency ANI quoted Mishra as saying.

The state home minister also said that the government would enact guidelines for online businesses.

"There are no guidelines for online businesses. We'll make guidelines from MP," he said.

The online marijuana sale "racket", which allegedly involved the use of Amazon's e-commerce platform, was busted on November 13 in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. A total of 20 kg of the contraband was seized, an official had said.

Two accused were arrested by the Bhind police, who were identified as Kallu Pawaiya (30) and Dhaba owner Brijendra Tomar (35).

"Kallu used to source the marijuana from Vishakhapatnam through a reputed international e-commerce firm to Gwalior, Bhopal, Kota, Agra and other areas of the country. Brijendra helped him in the business," news agency PTI had quoted Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh as saying.

"Kallu ran his company under a fake name with PAN and GST number etc. The e-commerce firm got 66.66 percent of profit from the illicit business. We are collecting evidence to prosecute the e-commerce company under section 29 (part of criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act," Singh had stated.

Amazon, in a statement issued on November 15, has assured to cooperate with the investigating authorities.

"The issue was notified to us, and we are currently investigating it. We assure full co-operation and support required to Investigating Authorities and Law Enforcement agencies with ongoing investigations to resolve the issue at the earliest," a spokesperson of the company had said.